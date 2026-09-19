Srikakulam cricketer Tripurana Vijay selected for India A squad against Australia A

SRIKAKULAM: A young cricketer, Tripurana Vijay from Srikakulam district selected to the India A squad for the upcoming two four-day cricket matches against Australia A.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu stated that the selection of young cricketer Tripurana Vijay to the India-A team is a matter of great pride for Srikakulam district. He extended heartfelt congratulations to Vijay on this achievement. He noted that it has long been the dream of the people of Srikakulam to see a cricketer from their district represent the national team.

Later, Minister Ram Mohan Naidu emphasised that Vijay’s success will serve as an inspiration to the young and aspiring cricketers of Srikakulam