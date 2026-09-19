TDP, YSRCP gear up for Nellore mayoral contest

NELLORE: Political activity has intensified in Nellore ahead of the proposed municipal corporation elections in the state. With the official notification expected soon, the ruling TDP and the YSRCP are reportedly working on strategies to field strong candidates for the mayor’s post.

The Nellore Municipal Corporation (NMC), which previously had 54 divisions, is likely to expand to 72 divisions. With the mayoral post also expected to be filled through direct election, both major parties are focusing on identifying strong candidates.

The TDP is said to be aiming for a clean sweep of the 72 divisions and the mayoral post, while the YSRCP is working on a strategy to win a majority and regain ground in the corporation.

There is speculation that the mayor’s post could be reserved for the Open Category. Against this backdrop, the TDP is reportedly close to finalising Deputy Mayor Roop Kumar Yadav, who belongs to the BC community, as its candidate.

The previous Nellore Corporation elections were held in November 2021, when the YSRCP won all 54 divisions. The political equation changed after the YSRCP lost power in the state and the TDP-led coalition government took charge. Several YSRCP corporators subsequently joined the TDP.

In December last year, moves were reportedly initiated to bring a no-confidence motion against then mayor Sravanthi. She resigned before the motion could be taken up. The corporation remained under an in-charge mayor for nearly two months.