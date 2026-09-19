TDP, YSRCP gear up for Nellore mayoral contest

NELLORE: Political activity has intensified in Nellore ahead of the proposed municipal corporation elections in the state. With the official notification expected soon, the ruling TDP and the YSRCP are reportedly working on strategies to field strong candidates for the mayor’s post.
The Nellore Municipal Corporation (NMC), which previously had 54 divisions, is likely to expand to 72 divisions. With the mayoral post also expected to be filled through direct election, both major parties are focusing on identifying strong candidates.
The TDP is said to be aiming for a clean sweep of the 72 divisions and the mayoral post, while the YSRCP is working on a strategy to win a majority and regain ground in the corporation.
There is speculation that the mayor’s post could be reserved for the Open Category. Against this backdrop, the TDP is reportedly close to finalising Deputy Mayor Roop Kumar Yadav, who belongs to the BC community, as its candidate.
The previous Nellore Corporation elections were held in November 2021, when the YSRCP won all 54 divisions. The political equation changed after the YSRCP lost power in the state and the TDP-led coalition government took charge. Several YSRCP corporators subsequently joined the TDP.
In December last year, moves were reportedly initiated to bring a no-confidence motion against then mayor Sravanthi. She resigned before the motion could be taken up. The corporation remained under an in-charge mayor for nearly two months.
Following directions from the State Election Commission, an election was held for the mayor’s post and Devarakonda Sujatha, corporator from the 53rd division, was elected mayor.
The YSRCP is reportedly examining several names, including former state Seva Dal president Malem Sudheer Kumar Reddy, AC Subba Reddy and prominent doctor Radha Madhavi.
Sudheer Kumar Reddy, who entered politics in 2004, served as district general secretary and district Youth Congress president before becoming AP Seva Dal president.
Party sources say he has been associated with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy since before the formation of the YSRCP and accompanied him during the Odarpu Yatra across the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.
He also served as observer for the Sullurpeta Assembly constituency and is considered close to the Mekapati family. He is said to have financial strength through his business interests and has been involved in social service.
AC Subba Reddy is the son of late Congress leader Anam Vivekananda Reddy. He contested the 2014 Assembly elections from Nellore City as a Congress candidate but lost and later stayed away from active politics.
Sources say former minister Anil Kumar Yadav has recommended his name. However, differences reportedly persist among sections of YSRCP leaders in the district, including between groups associated with Anil Kumar Yadav and other local leaders.
There is also speculation about Radha Madhavi’s interest in the post. With the elections drawing closer, the YSRCP leadership faces the task of finalising candidates capable of mounting a strong challenge to the TDP.