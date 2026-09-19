Upgrade 10 Andhra residential schools as Centres of Excellence: Minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh has directed officials to transform Andhra Pradesh Residential Educational Institutions Society (APREIS) schools into centres of academic excellence and nurture students capable of competing at national and international levels.

Chairing the 59th governing body meeting of APREIS held at his residence in Undavalli on Friday, Lokesh said residential schools should adopt international standards and keep pace with rapid technological changes.

The Board of Governors approved a proposal to develop 10 AP residential schools as Centres of Excellence. Tadikonda and Kodiginahalli schools have already been designated as Centres of Excellence. The meeting also approved the establishment of an IIT-JEE/NEET Academy at the AP Residential Junior College in Nimmakuru, Krishna district, from the next academic year. Six residential schools will also be upgraded into junior colleges.

Lokesh called for making computer laboratories and AI skills mandatory in AP residential schools and junior colleges. He also asked officials to introduce vocational courses based on industry requirements in areas where residential institutions are located. Officials informed the Minister that nearly 27 former students of AP residential schools had become IAS officers, 20 IPS officers, 13 IRS officers and four IFS officers, while several others had reached senior positions in different fields. Lokesh expressed satisfaction over the achievements of the alumni.

The meeting approved a staffing pattern for teachers and non-teaching staff based on student strength.

It also approved proposals to raise the retirement age of employees of APREIS institutions from 60 to 62 years and to bring guest faculty remuneration on par with other educational societies.

Lokesh directed officials to examine the feasibility of developing a world-class sports ecosystem at the AP Residential School in Bhupathipalem in Jaggampeta constituency and turning it into an education and sports hub.