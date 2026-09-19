YSRCP leader Botcha Satyanarayana announces 2029 Assembly poll bid from Cheepurupalli

VIZIANAGARAM: YSRCP senior leader and former minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Friday announced that he would contest the 2029 Assembly elections from Cheepurupalli and said he would become a minister if the YSRCP formed the government.

Addressing party workers at a constituency-level meeting in Cheepurupalli, Botcha said he had deep-rooted ties with the constituency and asserted that the YSRCP would return to power under the leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He also criticised leaders who defected to the TDP, saying self-respecting families should not compromise on political principles.

Botcha said people benefited whenever he served as a minister and that his association with the constituency remained strong.

His remarks come after his nephew and former Vizianagaram district YSRCP president Majji Srinivasarao joined the TDP following differences over the proposed candidature of Botcha’s daughter Anusha for the Zilla Parishad chairperson post.

Anusha, who also addressed the meeting, said cadres would now witness “Botcha 2.0”.