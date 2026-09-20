Andhra Pradesh emerges as frontrunner in clean energy technologies

VIJAYAWADA: The 25th CII Energy Efficiency Summit 2026 has called for stronger collaboration among governments, industry and technology institutions to accelerate the adoption of cleaner and energy-efficient technologies, with Andhra Pradesh emerging as an important destination for advanced industrial technologies and sustainable manufacturing practices in the MSME sector.

The Summit, held in Hyderabad, brought together policymakers, industry leaders, technology providers and energy-efficiency experts who emphasised that wider deployment of advanced technologies and energy-efficient practices would be critical to accelerating India’s transition towards a net-zero economy. The experts also underlined the urgent need for an integrated approach to address the growing consequences of climate change, including recurring El Niño-related weather disruptions, rising temperatures, heatwaves, floods and severe droughts.

For Andhra, the EESL initiative assumes particular significance given the State’s large and diverse MSME ecosystem and its potential to combine industrial growth with energy efficiency and cleaner production. The programme is expected to help MSMEs reduce operational and maintenance costs, improve productivity and competitiveness, generate employment, optimise the use of water and energy resources, reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and strengthen climate resilience.