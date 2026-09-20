Andhra Pradesh HC seeks government reply over mining on CBG plant land

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has sought a detailed counter from the authorities concerned on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging illegal gravel mining on land allotted for setting up a Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) plant in Eluru district.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Challa Gunaranjan issued notices to the Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department, Special Chief Secretaries of the Energy and Industries and Mining departments, the CCSA, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Limited (NREDCAP), Eluru District Collector, District Mining Officer, officials of the AP Pollution Control Board and State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority, Executive Engineers of the Panchayat Raj and Irrigation departments, Agiripalli Tahsildar and representatives of Nithin Sai Constructions Pvt Ltd and Sri Pragathi Infra, among others.

The PIL was filed by Elaprolu Venkata Subbaiah of Eedulugudem in Agiripalli mandal.