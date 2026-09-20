Andhra Pradesh: Tirumala shrine packed with devotees for Garuda Seva

TIRUMALA: Thousands of devotees expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made for the Garuda Seva procession at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple on Saturday, with officials adapting crowd-management measures to accommodate pilgrims who could not be accommodated in the designated galleries.

Many devotees gathered along the Mada streets to witness Lord Venkateswara on the Garuda Vahanam, with several seen offering Harathi and expressing their joy after securing a close view of the processional deity.

TTD Chairman BR Naidu, board members, staff, police and vigilance personnel coordinated the arrangements, particularly for pilgrims who had been waiting since morning to secure viewing spots. Tirupati Collector Venkateswar, TTD Executive Officer Muddada Ravichandra, and vigilance and police officials reviewed the situation as the pilgrim influx increased. As the designated galleries reached capacity, officials allowed stranded devotees to enter the Mada streets to witness the procession.

The procession, originally scheduled for 7 pm, commenced at 6.30 pm to facilitate crowd management.

TTD management, board members and dignitaries, including former chairmen, judges and senior IAS and IPS officers, gathered at the Vahana Mandapam for Darshan and offered Harathi.

During the procession, officials paused the Garuda Vahanam and turned it towards devotees at several junctions to facilitate better viewing. The procession proceeded smoothly up to the Hathiram Bhavaji Mutt.

At the Supatham gate, TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, SP Subba Rayudu and vigilance personnel halted the Vahanam to allow devotees waiting at SMC, SMGH and the Old VQC Road to enter the Mada streets. The devotees were allowed to offer Harathi and have Darshan from both sides of palanquin.

Officials implemented similar crowd-management measures at all four corners of the Mada streets, allowing devotees to witness the procession.