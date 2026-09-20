CM Naidu distributes land title deeds to 28,445 families

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday announced that the State government will take steps to resolve the long-pending Panchagramalu land issue in Visakhapatnam and expedite the issuance of pattas to around 22,000 eligible beneficiaries.
The Chief Minister was speaking at a public meeting at the Andhra University Engineering Grounds as part of the ‘Pedalaku Pattabhishekam-Mee Illu Mee Hakku’ programme. He distributed conveyance deeds to several beneficiaries, while a total of 28,445 families in the district were granted ownership rights over their house sites.
According to officials, 399 acres spread across 11 mandals in Visakhapatnam district have been regularised under the programme. The total extent covers 19,33,853 square yards, with the registration value of the land estimated at Rs 8,874 crore.
Naidu noted that the conveyance deeds would provide legal ownership to families who had been living on the land for several years without clear title. He urged beneficiaries to retain the properties as they would provide long-term security for their families.
On the Panchagramalu issue, the Chief Minister pointed out that around 22,000 people were awaiting pattas and assured that the process would be expedited. He also directed officials to examine cases involving poor families residing on Endowments Department land and provide house-site rights to those found eligible.
Referring to the ‘Mee Bhoomi-Mee Hakku’ initiative, Naidu explained that the government was addressing long-standing revenue-related issues and had already regularised land and issued pattas to around 12,000 families across various districts.
Housing remained a priority, he added, noting that more than five lakh houses had been constructed during the past two years. Another five lakh-plus houses were targeted for completion by March next year.
Naidu also addressed Visakhapatnam’s water shortages, mentioning that immediate and long-term measures are being taken to prevent shortages. He reiterated that bringing Godavari water to the city through the Polavaram project would provide a long-term solution.
Later, the Chief Minister participated in the ‘Swarnandhra-Swachhandhra’ programme at RK Beach and inspected the ‘Sagara Swachhata’ initiative. He interacted with sanitation workers, fishermen and scuba divers involved in removing plastic and other waste from the sea.
Fishermen informed him that incentives for collecting marine plastic were providing them with an additional source of income..
Officials briefed him that the ocean cleanliness drive had set a target of removing 1,200 tonnes of plastic waste.
The CM virtually inaugurated a pilot Ocean Plastic Recovery Centre at Pedajalaripeta and inspected a modern sewerage robot deployed by GVMC for cleaning manholes and drains.
During his interaction with beach vendors, Naidu spoke to a woman selling muri mixture. After learning that she was a single woman, he directed officials to examine the possibility of sanctioning a pension to her.