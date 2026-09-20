CM Naidu distributes land title deeds to 28,445 families

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday announced that the State government will take steps to resolve the long-pending Panchagramalu land issue in Visakhapatnam and expedite the issuance of pattas to around 22,000 eligible beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a public meeting at the Andhra University Engineering Grounds as part of the ‘Pedalaku Pattabhishekam-Mee Illu Mee Hakku’ programme. He distributed conveyance deeds to several beneficiaries, while a total of 28,445 families in the district were granted ownership rights over their house sites.

According to officials, 399 acres spread across 11 mandals in Visakhapatnam district have been regularised under the programme. The total extent covers 19,33,853 square yards, with the registration value of the land estimated at Rs 8,874 crore.

Naidu noted that the conveyance deeds would provide legal ownership to families who had been living on the land for several years without clear title. He urged beneficiaries to retain the properties as they would provide long-term security for their families.

On the Panchagramalu issue, the Chief Minister pointed out that around 22,000 people were awaiting pattas and assured that the process would be expedited. He also directed officials to examine cases involving poor families residing on Endowments Department land and provide house-site rights to those found eligible.

Referring to the ‘Mee Bhoomi-Mee Hakku’ initiative, Naidu explained that the government was addressing long-standing revenue-related issues and had already regularised land and issued pattas to around 12,000 families across various districts.