Dy CM Pawan Kalyan to launch Rs 1,500-cr projects during two-day tour of Pithapuram

KAKINADA: Pithapuram MLA and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan is set to lay foundation stones and inaugurate development projects worth Rs 1,500 crore during his two-day tour of the constituency. The initiatives focus on improving infrastructure, drinking water facilities, environmental conservation, fishermen’s welfare and women’s empowerment.

On Monday, he will dedicate the renovated Nagulapalli Comprehensive Protected Drinking Water Scheme to the public.

The scheme is designed to supply drinking water to approximately 97,000 people across 52 villages in Uppada Kothapalli and Pithapuram Rural mandals. As the original scheme, built three decades ago, has failed to provide adequate drinking water to tail-end villages, modernisation works were undertaken at a cost of Rs 9.59 crore.

He will also inaugurate Peethikapuravanam, a park developed to provide a pleasant environment for residents of Pithapuram town and contribute to the goal of achieving 50% green cover. During the tour, Pawan Kalyan will also dedicate the Chandurthi-Tatiparthi BT road and the beautified FK Palem Maisamma tanks to the public.