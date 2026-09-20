Dy CM Pawan Kalyan to launch Rs 1,500-cr projects during two-day tour of Pithapuram

KAKINADA: Pithapuram MLA and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan is set to lay foundation stones and inaugurate development projects worth Rs 1,500 crore during his two-day tour of the constituency. The initiatives focus on improving infrastructure, drinking water facilities, environmental conservation, fishermen’s welfare and women’s empowerment.
On Monday, he will dedicate the renovated Nagulapalli Comprehensive Protected Drinking Water Scheme to the public.
The scheme is designed to supply drinking water to approximately 97,000 people across 52 villages in Uppada Kothapalli and Pithapuram Rural mandals. As the original scheme, built three decades ago, has failed to provide adequate drinking water to tail-end villages, modernisation works were undertaken at a cost of Rs 9.59 crore.
He will also inaugurate Peethikapuravanam, a park developed to provide a pleasant environment for residents of Pithapuram town and contribute to the goal of achieving 50% green cover. During the tour, Pawan Kalyan will also dedicate the Chandurthi-Tatiparthi BT road and the beautified FK Palem Maisamma tanks to the public.
At a public meeting scheduled for Tuesday, several development projects aimed at the comprehensive growth of the Pithapuram constituency will be launched. These include a multi-village water supply scheme, funded by the Jal Jeevan Mission and Amarajeevi Jaladhara, at a cost of Rs 307 crore; an underground drainage system for Pithapuram at Rs 200 crore; and water works in Gollaprolu, funded by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), at a cost of Rs 80 crore.
Other projects include water works for Pithapuram municipality under AMRUT 2.0, road construction works worth Rs 100 crore, a long-awaited Road Over Bridge (ROB) in Pithapuram at a cost of Rs 118 crore, and a coastal protection wall at Uppada costing Rs 323 crore.
To enhance the safety and security of fishermen along the Uppada coast, advanced life jackets, dry-fish processing units and motorcycles equipped with ice boxes will be distributed. Loans worth Rs 120 crore will be extended to SHGs, with the support of SERP and MEPMA, to promote women’s financial self-reliance.