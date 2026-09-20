Former minister Perni Venkataramaiah mocks at SIT probe into liquor scam

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) has accused the TDP coalition government of using the alleged liquor scam to target former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and divert public attention from its failure to implement the Super Six promises, support drought-hit farmers, address DSC recruitment irregularities, control illegal liquor sales and resolve the problems of students and unemployed youth.

Addressing the media at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli on Satruday, Perni Nani said the SIT had investigated the case for nearly two years but failed to recover even one rupee. TDP leaders initially called it a Rs 1 lakh crore scam. The figure was later reduced to Rs 44,000 crore, Rs 33,000 crore and finally Rs 3,000 crore.

“What has the SIT achieved after two years? This investigation is continuing like the never-ending television serial,” he said.

Perni Nani alleged that Satyaprasad, earlier shown as an accused, was now being turned into an approver to create a fresh story against Jagan. He said Satyaprasad’s statement contained only hearsay and no direct evidence.

“When did Satyaprasad meet Jagan? Where did the alleged transactions take place? Where was the money recovered?” he asked.