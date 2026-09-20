Heavy rain likely in Coastal Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: A low-pressure area has formed over north Andaman Sea and adjoining areas under the influence of a surface circulation and is likely to intensify into a severe depression before moving towards the north Andhra coast, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director Prakhar Jain said on Saturday.

The system is expected to move west-northwestwards and gradually strengthen into a depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal by Monday and into a severe depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal by Tuesday.

By Wednesday morning, it is likely to move towards the west-northwest and reach the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, close to the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coast, Jain said. A trough extending from the circulation across the central Bay of Bengal towards north coastal Andhra Pradesh and another trough extending from north coastal Andhra Pradesh through Tamil Nadu to the Gulf of Mannar are also influencing weather conditions.

Under their combined influence, widespread rainfall is expected across Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, with generally cloudy conditions. Coastal Andhra is likely to receive heavy rainfall for four days from Monday.