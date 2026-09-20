‘JSP will contest winnable seats in local body polls’: Minister Nadendla Manohar

VISAKHAPATNAM: Jana Sena Party (JSP) Political Affairs Committee chairman and Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar stated on Saturday that the party will contest all winnable seats in the ensuing local body elections in the State.

Addressing a Jana Sena meeting at the Sagaramala Convention Centre in Visakhapatnam, Manohar said the upcoming urban local body elections were important for the party and called for coordinated efforts with NDA alliance partners. Manohar stated that no seats or candidates had been finalised yet for the upcoming local body elections.

He asked party workers to stay away from unverified social media reports on seat sharing and candidate selection. He stated that decisions would be taken after assessing ground-level conditions and consulting the NDA partners.

Manohar described the Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation elections as important and called for coordination among NDA constituents. He stated that candidates would be selected based on their understanding of local issues, public engagement, party discipline and ability to address people’s concerns.

Referring to the 2021 GVMC elections, he noted that Jana Sena had won three seats and finished second in seven others.

He reminded that Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan was among the first leaders to respond to the Centre’s proposal to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. He noted that despite not being in power in 2021, Pawan Kalyan had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged the Centre to reconsider the privatisation proposal, highlighting the importance of the steel plant for Andhra Pradesh.