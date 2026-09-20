MLA Gorantla promises support for development of Govt Arts College

RAJAMAHENDRAWARAM: The Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu Awards-2026 were presented to students securing ranks 1-100 in PG SET-2026 and outstanding marks in CUSET-2026 at Government Arts College. Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary attended as chief guest.

Gorantla recalled the first CM of Andhra State Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu’s donation of 47 acres to the college and urged students to pursue education with values and contribute to the institution’s development.

He assured support for development works ahead of the Godavari Pushkarams, including two shuttle courts costing Rs 50 lakh and 100 lorry loads of soil for ground levelling.

College Principal Dr Ramachandra RK AP Tourism Corporation Director Vasireddy Rambabu, former corporator Gorrela Suresh, alumni association honorary president Chintapenta Prabhakar, president Mulla Madhava Rao, founder president G Leelamohan Rao, and awards committee chairman Gadde Sudhakar and others participat