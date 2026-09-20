NIRMaL Sagar to track marine litter in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), in association with Andhra University and Vignana Bharati (VIBHA), launched the pilot phase of the National Initiative for Remediation of Marine Litter (NIRMaL Sagar) in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.
The programme, launched at the Andhra University Auditorium on RK Beach as part of the concluding day of the Swachh Sagar Surakshit Sagar 5.0 campaign, aims to establish an integrated system to track and manage marine litter.
The pilot will involve scientific studies along the Visakhapatnam coast to identify major sources of marine plastic waste and understand how the waste enters the sea and moves with ocean currents. Ocean modelling, satellite remote sensing and artificial intelligence and machine learning tools will be used to identify litter hotspots, track its movement and forecast areas where waste is likely to accumulate.
The information will help authorities identify locations requiring regular intervention and plan targeted clean-up and prevention measures. The programme will also study potential accumulation zones and explore methods to remove and recycle collected plastic waste, supporting its reuse within a circular economy.
INCOIS Director Dr TM Balakrishnan Nair stated that the scientific information generated through the programme would support mitigation measures, policy planning and greater community participation.
MoES Secretary Dr T Srinivasa Kumar, who inaugurated the pilot, stated that the initiative would help develop scientific strategies for addressing marine litter. He also promised the support of the MoES to Visakhapatanam towards such objectives through the implementation of the programs like NIRMaL sagar. Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat sought technological and logistical support to prevent plastic waste from reaching the sea through open drains.
Prof. G P Raja Sekhar, Vice Chancelor of Andhra University, G Sreenivasa Rao, Joint Secretary, MoES, Rear Admiral Gokul Krishna Datta, Chief Staff Officer, Southern Naval Command, Inspector General Anurag Kaushik, Chief of Staff, HQ Coast Guard Commander and Vivekananda Pai, Secretary, VIBHA attended the programme.
Over 1,300 people, including Navy and Coast Guard personnel, fishermen, scientists, students and member of the public, took part in the event