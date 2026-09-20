Andhra Minister Lokesh lauds KMC for revamping Vinayaka Ghat

KURNOOL: HRD Minister Nara Lokesh has praised the transformation of Vinayaka Ghat from a garbage-filled site into a clean public space. On Saturday, he re-posted a Kurnool Municipal Corporation video on X, Instagram and Facebook, showcasing sanitation and development work carried out over past four months.

Lokesh congratulated Industries Minister TG Bharath, Collector A Siri, Commissioner Challa Obulesu and officials for their efforts, saying the change reflected the impact of focused administration and attention to civic needs. He urged residents to help maintain cleanliness in public areas.

Municipal authorities cleared accumulated waste, developed a CC road, steps, bund, drainage, stone structures and fencing. Dedicated sanitation staff, warning boards, and garbage collection trolleys were also arranged to sustain upkeep at the ghat.