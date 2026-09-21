Amrita Amaravati campus hosts Rashtriya Sankalp Samaroh under 100 weeks Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan

VIJAYAWADA: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s Amaravati campus hosted a Rashtriya Sankalp Samaroh on Sunday as part of the nationwide ‘100 Weeks Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan’.

Students and faculty members participated in a pledge and signature campaign, reaffirming their commitment to building a drug-free society.

The programme focused on raising awareness about substance abuse and encouraging young people to adopt healthy lifestyles.

Ake Ravi Krishna, Inspector General of Police, Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE), KM Maheswara Raju, SP, EAGLE, G Swarupa Rani SP, and others attended event.

CK Jayasankar, Associate Dean of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s Amaravati campus, and Dr Prasada Kumari, Principal-in-Charge, were also present.

Speakers at the event stressed that enforcement measures should be complemented by sustained awareness, early intervention and community participation. They urged students to remain vigilant against narcotics and to support peers who may be vulnerable to addiction. The Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan, launched nationally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeks to mobilise young people against substance abuse through pledge ceremonies, awareness programmes.

The 100-week campaign is being facilitated by MY Bharat, an initiative of the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.