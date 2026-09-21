AP CM Chandrababu Naidu calls for shift from grey to green growth

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for a shift from grey growth to green growth in constructions and stressed the need for giving priority to protect nature while taking up development works to meet the needs of future generations.

Chief Minister Naidu participated in the inauguration of The Earth Centre at Whitefield, Bengaluru along with Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday.

The Earth Centre has been designed by integrating nature, technology and a modern work environment, with a strong focus on sustainable construction, connection with nature and the use of recycled materials.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu stressed the need to move away from concrete jungles towards environment-friendly construction. He said buildings should be designed to use resources intelligently rather than consume them excessively. He said development must continue while protecting the environment and keeping the needs of future generations in mind. Innovative thinking and responsible action are essential to ensure that development does not come at the cost of nature, he added.

The Chief Minister said the adverse effects of climate change are not a problem for the future but a challenge that is already before us. He called upon everyone to recognise environmental protection as a collective responsibility. He advocated adoption of net-zero principles in building construction, greater use of solar power and effective water conservation measures. Waste should be converted into compost and reuse practices should be widely adopted, he said. These measures would help achieve the goals of Swachh Bharat, Swachh Karnataka and Swachh Andhra Pradesh, he added.