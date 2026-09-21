ASR Airport raised opportunities for N Andhra, says Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu

SRIKAKULAM: Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu participated in several development programs and interacted with the public to receive petitions in Narasannapeta constituency in Srikakulam district on Sunday.

Addressing a public meeting at Kambakaya, Ram Mohan Naidu said the coalition government was taking strong steps toward the development of the state.

Despite the financial difficulties inherited due to the negligence of previous rulers, the government was striving to put the state back on the path of progress.

During the tour, Ram Mohan Naidu first visited Komarti village, where he inaugurated school facilities developed with about Rs 20 lakh CSR funds contributed by Vaishyraju Jewellers under the leadership of Vaishyraju Phalguna Rao.

Inspecting the school premises, the Minister appreciated the Vaishyraju family for coming forward to improve educational infrastructure through CSR contributions, thereby providing a better environment for students.

Later, at Kambakaya village, Ram Mohan Naidu received petitions from the locals and suggested an immediate solution, and assured the people that he would remain accessible and committed to resolving their issues.

Speaking about Bhogapuram Airport, the Central Minister has noted that its inauguration had raised both hopes and opportunities for Uttarandhra.

Ram Mohan Naidu also mentioned that, with the cooperation of Minister Kinjarapu Achchennaidu, works at Mulapeta Port were progressing rapidly and the port would be inaugurated soon.