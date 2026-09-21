Durgesh to head JSP’s campaign committee

VIJAYAWADA: The Jana Sena Party has stepped up preparations for the upcoming local body elections, with party president and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan scheduled to hold a key State-level meeting in Kakinada on September 22.

The meeting will be attended by party MPs, MLAs, MLCs and corporation chairpersons, besides local body coordinators appointed for the 25 parliamentary constituencies, members of coordination committees and support teams.

Constituency-wise preparations, coordination with alliance partners and grassroots-level party activities are expected to figure prominently in the discussions.

As part of the preparations, the party has also constituted a local body election campaign committee.

Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh has been appointed its coordinator, while MSIDC Chairman Chillapalli Srinivasa Rao will serve as a member.

The committee will coordinate campaign activities at the grassroots level, arrange campaign material and oversee the campaign process for the municipal and panchayat elections.

The party said the remaining members of the campaign committee would be announced shortly.