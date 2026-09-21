Five Anganwadi teachers and 26 helpers appointed in AP's Kondapi

ONGOLE: Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy on Sunday handed over appointment orders to five Anganwadi teachers and 26 helpers in Kondapi segment at his Thurpu Naidupalem camp office. He said Anganwadi staff play a key role in protecting children’s health and distributing nutritious food, and urged them to discharge duties sincerely.

Later, Swamy reviewed housing department work related to 229 houses sanctioned under the Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana (Urban) for Kondapi. He directed officials to expedite the process of issuing sanction papers to beneficiaries. He added that once approval is received from the Union Finance Ministry, an additional 140 houses will be sanctioned and handed over quickly.