Five Anganwadi teachers and 26 helpers appointed in AP's Kondapi

ONGOLE: Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy on Sunday handed over appointment orders to five Anganwadi teachers and 26 helpers in Kondapi segment at his Thurpu Naidupalem camp office. He said Anganwadi staff play a key role in protecting children’s health and distributing nutritious food, and urged them to discharge duties sincerely.
Later, Swamy reviewed housing department work related to 229 houses sanctioned under the Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana (Urban) for Kondapi. He directed officials to expedite the process of issuing sanction papers to beneficiaries. He added that once approval is received from the Union Finance Ministry, an additional 140 houses will be sanctioned and handed over quickly.
Swamy distributes Rs 1.90 cr CMRF aid to 359 beneficiaries
On the same day, Swamy distributed Rs 1.90 crore worth of Chief Minister’s Relief Fund cheques and Letters of Credit to 359 beneficiaries in Kondapi. He said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had extended generous support, with 2,560 Kondapi residents receiving Rs 19.98 crore so far.
Swamy outlined the Sanjeevini scheme, which will provide ABHA digital health IDs to citizens, enabling access to medical history through a cloud system. The scheme offers predictive, preventive and curative services, including free lab tests, medicines via E‑Aushadhi in rural areas.
He added that free medicines and surgeries continue under NTR Vaidya Seva, and highlighted the P4 Programme initiative to eliminate poverty through a Public‑Private‑People partnership model, aimed at transforming poor families into self‑reliant households.