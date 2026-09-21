GVMC mega drive to remove 255 tons of waste

VISAKHAPATNAM: 40,204 idols, 255 tonnes of waste, and more than 320 sanitation workers. Since Vinayaka Chaviti, these have been the numbers behind a less visible side of Visakhapatnam’s celebrations: the sustained clean-up operation carried out by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

While devotees arrive at immersion points carrying idols and return after completing the ritual, sanitation workers remain behind. Their shifts begin where the celebrations end, at the water’s edge, amid flowers, puja material, decorations, plastic, and the remnants of thousands of immersions.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), under Commissioner Ketan Garg, has this year put in place a continuous clean-up operation covering the immersion period.

Teams have been deployed in shifts so that sanitation work continues through the day and night, rather than becoming a post-festival exercise.

Working in batches through the day and night, the sanitation teams have been clearing designated immersion points as the festival progresses, retrieving idols and collecting flowers, puja material, plastic, cloth, decorative material, and other waste left behind.

The 2,55,626 kg of waste collected is being segregated for appropriate processing or disposal. JCBs, Bobcats, JS 80/81 vehicles, bins, and other equipment have been deployed to support the teams in handling and transporting the material.