Hair of class IX girls allegedly cut while asleep at KGBV in Visakhapatnam district

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tension prevailed at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Krishnapuram in Bheemunipatnam mandal after the hair of several Class IX girl students was allegedly cut while they were asleep, raising concerns over security at the residential school.

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday night and came to light on Sunday morning when a few students complained that their hair had been cut. The reports initially triggered fears that an outsider might have entered the campus.

Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao visited the school on Sunday and interacted with the students, teachers and parents to ascertain the circumstances. Police, including Bheemunipatnam Inspector G Divakar Yadav, also inspected the premises. Following the preliminary inquiry, the MLA noted that the school has security arrangements in place and that there appeared to be no possibility of an outsider entering the premises.

He explained that the inquiry had indicated the involvement of some students from within the school, though the circumstances and motive behind the incident were yet to be established. Ganta also questioned whether there was any reason for the incident.

He maintained that the matter was sensitive and that the focus should remain on establishing the facts. The MLA added that the students had been counselled and that the inquiry would ascertain the actual reasons behind the incident.