Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav to inaugurate genetic testing lab for cancer patients on Sep 22

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is set to introduce advanced genetic testing laboratory for cancer patients at the Natco Cancer Centre on the premises of Government General Hospital (GGH), Guntur. Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav will inaugurate the facility on September 22.

The laboratory, spread over 2,000 sq. ft. and established at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore, will initially conduct genetic tests for breast and lung cancer patients. The tests will be provided free of cost. The facility is being developed in partnership with the State government, AstraZeneca and Strand Life Sciences.

Around 2,000 samples may be tested over two years, with AstraZeneca bearing the cost of tests for 1,000 breast cancer and 1,000 lung cancer patients. The tests will identify genetic mutations in cancer cells, helping doctors select appropriate and targeted treatments.

In a release issued on Sunday, Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said patients currently had to send samples to cities such as Bengaluru and Mumbai for some molecular tests. The new facility would enable such advanced testing within the State. Private laboratories charge around Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000 for individual tests and up to Rs 75,000 for comprehensive testing.