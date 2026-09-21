IPS reshuffle: Kanthi Rana, Vishal Gunni get postings

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Sunday transferred and posted several IPS officers with immediate effect on administrative grounds.

As per government order (GO) issued by the General Administration Department, CM Trivikram Varma who is working as Director General, Special Protection Force (SPF), has been transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police and Director, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in the existing vacancy.

Jayalakshmi R, Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), has been posted as IGP, CID Cyber Crimes. B Raja Kumari, APSP Battalions, has been transferred as IGP, Railways and given full additional charge of IGP, CID Women Safety.

Kanthi Rana Tata, who was awaiting posting, has been appointed IGP, Directorate of Traffic Management and Road Safety. Vishal Gunni, has been posted as DIG, Training, and given additional charge as Director, AP Police Academy.

Babujee Attada has been posted as DIG, Technical Services, while retaining additional charge of DIG, Greyhounds.

Pankaj Kumar Meena has been posted as Markapuram SP. Jagadeesh Adahalli will take charge as Palnadu district SP while K Chakravathi has been posted as Polavaram SP.