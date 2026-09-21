Lord Malayappa appears on majestic Gaja Vahanam in AP

TIRUMALA: On the sixth day of the annual Srivari Brahmotsavams at Tirumala on Sunday, the processional deity, Sri Malayappa Swamy, was beautifully adorned with precious jewels and traditional alankaram. Gaja Vahanam procession was held grandly at Tirumala in the evening.

Sri Malayappa Swamy appeared on the majestic Gaja Vahanam. He was mounted alone on a magnificent, gold-covered elephant vehicle (Gaja).The grand procession moved swiftly along the Four Mada Streets surrounding the main temple.

The atmosphere vibrated with intense devotion as thousands of pilgrims present at the galleries chanted “Govinda, Govinda”.

Cultural troupes, traditional music ensembles, and bhajan groups performed in front of the golden carrier.

Temple priests offered special Harati and rituals at regular intervals as the Lord moved majestically on the streets of Tirumala.

The Gesture of surrender in Hindu scriptures the elephant represented immense strength, intelligence, and pride.

By riding the elephant, the Lord subtly tells his devotees that no matter how powerful, wealthy, or strong a human being thinks they are, true peace only comes when they surrender their ego to the Divine.

The healing sight, the Lord “pats” the grieving or troubled hearts of his followers through his merciful glance (Drishti).

The Gaja Vahanam acts as a visual assurance that the Lord always rescues true devotees from worldly risks and troubles.

He comforts them by absorbing their suffering, reassuring them that they do not have to carry their burdens alone.