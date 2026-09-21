Nearly 80% liquor shops in AP opt for renewal

VIJAYAWADA: The renewal process for A4 liquor shops for the 2026-27 excise year has gathered momentum in Andhra Pradesh, with 2,931 of the total 3,650 shops, nearly 80 per cent, opting for renewal. With the deadline falling on September 21, the Prohibition and Excise Department is speeding up the remaining process.

Of the shops that opted for renewal, 1,458 have completed payment, while 655 shops have made partial payments and are yet to clear the balance. Another 382 shops have made full payment but are yet to submit their applications.

As many as 798 applications have been submitted and are pending with the District Prohibition and Excise Officers (DPEOs), while 278 shops have already received approval. The number of shops completing the renewal process has reached 1,076.

The department has so far recorded 29.5 per cent progress in terms of completed renewals. Payments have been made by 2,113 shops, with the department collecting Rs 754.1 crore so far. The balance amount due stands at Rs 747.9 crore. With only a day left for the renewal deadline, officials are concentrating on pending payments, application submissions and approvals. The latest figures indicate that a large majority of existing A4 shop operators have opted to continue their licences for the 2026-27 excise year.