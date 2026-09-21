NTR police deny permission for YSRCP protests

He further explained that the decision was also taken considering the ongoing Vinayaka idol immersion programmes, processions, possible traffic disruptions and shortage of police personnel. NTR district YSRCP president Devineni Avinash had reportedly sought permission for the rally. The police, however, made it clear that permission had not been granted for the proposed programme.

The DCP said rallies were not being permitted in the VIP zone and warned that cases would be registered and arrests made if anyone took to the roads in violation of police directions and orders in force.

He appealed to political leaders, party workers and the public to cooperate with the police by maintaining peace and following traffic regulations. The DCP warned that those violating the prevailing orders would face appropriate criminal action under law.

Central ACP K Damodara Rao and inspectors Pavan Kishore, Chandrasekhar, Ramesh, Chawan and Murali Krishna, among others, were present.