SIT finds no tampering in Group-I scripts, flags lapses in procedures

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has taken on record the final report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the evaluation process in the APPSC Group-I Mains examination, with the batch of appeals scheduled for hearing on September 21 (Monday).

A Division Bench comprising Justice D Ramesh and Justice A Hariharanadha Sarma, in its September 7 order, recorded that the SIT had submitted its final report in compliance with the court’s August 10 directions.

The Registry was directed to keep the report on record and provide copies to parties wherever applications had been filed. The annexures were ordered to be kept separately in the same sealed cover in which they were submitted.

The SIT examined records relating to 165 selected candidates, 161 candidates ranked immediately below them and 408 writ petitioners. Seven Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) centres in Hyderabad, New Delhi, Shimla, Pune, Bhopal, Kolkata and Guwahati examined original answer scripts, scanned copies and valuation slips.

In respect of the 165 selected candidates, the forensic examination did not find their original answer scripts substituted or tampered with. The SIT also examined barcode records. Barcodes on the scripts, original OMR valuation slips and slips used during the Vijayawada evaluation matched, except in two cases involving selected candidates.