Two held for MDMA smuggling in Nellore

NELLORE: Police arrested two men for allegedly transporting MDMA and seized about 10 grams of the synthetic drug, valued at Rs 30,000, along with two mobile phones under Venkatachalam police station limits.

ASP Deeksha disclosed the case details at a press conference on Sunday. Acting on credible information, Venkatachalam police inspected a Sri Krishna Travels bus (NL 02 B 5255) travelling from Bengaluru to Guntur in the early hours of Saturday. Officers allegedly found MDMA in the possession of Bontha Nithin (27), a native of Guntur. He was taken into custody, and subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Shaik Imran (28), also from Guntur.

A case was registered under NDPS Act, 1985. The ASP directed officials to maintain strict surveillance on suspects, vehicles and transport routes, and to take stringent legal action against traffickers.

The operation was supervised by Inspector A Surendra Babu. The ASP appreciated CI Dasaradharama Rao, CI Venkata Rao, Balajinagar CI Sambasiva Rao and other personnel for their coordinated efforts.