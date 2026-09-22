Anakapalli police inspect cracker units

VISAKHAPATNAM: Police conducted surprise inspections at fireworks manufacturing and storage units in Anakapalli Town and Rural areas on Monday and warned of strict legal action against unauthorised manufacture, storage and sale of fireworks.

The inspections were conducted under the supervision of Anakapalli SDPO E Srinivasulu.

Police checked fireworks units and warehouses at Govarapalem and Thotada in Anakapalli Town limits, and Rajupalem and Valluru villages in the Rural limits.

Officials inspected the explosives stored at the units, safety measures, fire-fighting equipment and licences. Srinivasulu said those manufacturing fireworks without permission in residential areas, or illegally storing or selling them, would face legal action.