Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu to lay stone for development projects today

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will virtually inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects worth `3,892 crore in Visakhapatnam from Kuppam on Tuesday.

The programme will be held at V Convention in Madhurawada from 10 am to 12.30 pm. Public representatives and officials of the departments concerned will participate in the programme, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg said.

Of the total project cost, `3,531.47 crore is under the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and `360.49 crore under the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA). The projects include 24/7 drinking water supply, sewerage systems, AI-based traffic management, city operations, roads, parks and sports facilities.

Under the Urban Civic Fund, foundation stones will be laid for a 24/7 drinking water supply system in Madhurawada, East Zone and surrounding areas at a cost of `725.18 crore.

Another `117.24-crore project will modernise bulk and

semi-bulk water supply connections with advanced metering, automation and SCADA systems.

A `150-crore industrial water supply pipeline will be laid along Port Road from the Narava Water Treatment Plant to HPCL and other industries.