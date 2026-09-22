Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu to lay stone for development projects today

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will virtually inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects worth `3,892 crore in Visakhapatnam from Kuppam on Tuesday.
The programme will be held at V Convention in Madhurawada from 10 am to 12.30 pm. Public representatives and officials of the departments concerned will participate in the programme, GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg said.
Of the total project cost, `3,531.47 crore is under the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and `360.49 crore under the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA). The projects include 24/7 drinking water supply, sewerage systems, AI-based traffic management, city operations, roads, parks and sports facilities.
Under the Urban Civic Fund, foundation stones will be laid for a 24/7 drinking water supply system in Madhurawada, East Zone and surrounding areas at a cost of `725.18 crore.
Another `117.24-crore project will modernise bulk and
semi-bulk water supply connections with advanced metering, automation and SCADA systems.
A `150-crore industrial water supply pipeline will be laid along Port Road from the Narava Water Treatment Plant to HPCL and other industries.
Five drinking water supply works and two sewerage works worth `400 crore under AMRUT 2.0 will also be taken up.
The `446-crore NRW reduction and 24/7 drinking water supply system in the GVMC North-West Sector will be inaugurated.
A foundation stone will be laid for a comprehensive sewerage system in Madhurawada Zone-II at a cost of `658.61 crore.
In Gajuwaka, a `150-crore sewage collection and conveyance system will be taken up as part of the Sewerage Package-II balance works.
The `452.42-crore sewage collection and conveyance system and 46 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant in Pendurthi will be inaugurated.
The Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the `99.19-crore AI-based SARTHI Intelligent Traffic Management System covering 101 junctions under GVMC.
A `64.80-crore New City Operation Center project focusing on AI and automation will also be taken up.
Smart vending zones developed for `10 crore in Madhurawada and Gajuwaka will be inaugurated. Foundation stones will also be laid for upgrading earthen roads into BT and CC roads in high- and medium-priority areas, along with end-to-end pavements and allied infrastructure.
The works will cost `400 crore, with `200 crore each from GVMC and VMRDA.
A total of 165 colony-level parks will be developed across eight Assembly constituencies at a cost of `92.54 crore.
Under VMRDA, sports facilities will be developed at Pedagantyada at a cost of `9 crore. Roads, drains, and street lighting will be developed at a cost of `113 crore in Vizianagaram, Nellimarla, Narsipatnam and Yelamanchili municipalities.