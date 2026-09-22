Andhra Pradesh HC directs to provide evidence & documents on APPSC exam

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday directed its Registrar (Judicial) to provide the appellants with the evidence and documents relied upon by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) while submitting its reports on alleged irregularities in the evaluation of Group-I Main examination answer scripts.

A division bench comprising Justice Donadi Ramesh and Justice Avadhanam Hari Haranatha Sarma adjourned further hearing to September 24 and said it would hear the arguments in full on that day.

The case relates to allegations of irregularities in the manual evaluation of Group-I Main answer scripts.

A single judge had, on March 13, 2024, ordered cancellation of the examination and directed that it be conducted afresh. The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), along with candidates who secured jobs and those who did not, subsequently filed separate appeals challenging the order.

During the proceedings, the division bench constituted an SIT headed by the Director General of the Crime Investigation Department to ascertain the facts.