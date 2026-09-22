Andhra Pradesh HC pulls up Vizag police over role in civil disputes

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday came down heavily on the Visakhapatnam city police for allegedly intervening in civil disputes in the name of a Pre-Litigation Counselling Forum (PLCF), observing that counselling people while wearing police uniforms amounted to intimidating them.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Challa Gunaranjan questioned the role of police officials in civil disputes and warned that allowing such practices could lead to police running ‘parallel courts’.

The High Court bench directed the Visakhapatnam police and authorities not to issue notices or summon anyone in connection with civil disputes under the PLCF.

HC warns Vizag police against ‘parallel courts’

The court also sought a comprehensive report explaining under which law notices were being issued to people, the rules permitting such action and the guidelines under which the PLCF was constituted. The matter was adjourned for further hearing.

The issue came before the High Court through petitions filed by film producer Natti Kumar and businessman Manchukonda Ramakrishna, alleging that Visakhapatnam police were interfering in civil disputes and repeatedly summoning them to police stations in the name of the PLCF.

A single judge, Justice Avadhanam Hari Haranatha Sarma, had earlier examined the petitions and expressed doubts over the jurisdiction, legality, powers and limitations of the forum.