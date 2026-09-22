Chandra Prabha Vahana rally amid rain

TIRUMALA: Despite heavy downpours and thunderstorms, the sacred Chandra Prabha Vahanam procession began precisely at 7 pm on Monday, underscoring the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ (TTD) commitment to maintaining Brahmotsavam schedules tied to auspicious muhurthams.

Officials said postponement would cause major logistical challenges and disappointment for thousands of devotees waiting for hours in the galleries.

Waterproof canopies were deployed over the vahanam, with security and health teams on high alert along the Mada streets. Earlier in the day, Lord Malayappa Swamy blessed devotees aboard the Surya Prabha Vahanam at 6 am. Adorned in the rare guise of Matsya avatar and diamond jewels, the deity circumnavigated the four Mada streets on a gilded sun chariot symbolising cosmic energy.

Priests chanted the Gayatri Mantra and solar hymns as golden horses appeared to charge forward in the dawn light. The spectacle concluded at 8 am, setting the stage for the evening procession.

Meanwhile, convective downpours lashed the hills in two waves, between 3 pm and 4 pm and again at 6.40 pm, pushing humidity to 81% and causing slick roads, water stagnation and mist. Authorities issued a high-alert advisory for motorists, while darshan operations remained unaffected.

Pilgrims inside the Vaikuntam Queue Complexes were sheltered, with free food, hot milk and water distributed. Devotees on pedestrian routes were urged to stick to roofed sections as open steps had become slippery.