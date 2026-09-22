Clear all files in health department within two days: Andhra Pradesh Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Health and Family Welfare Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav on Monday expressed sharp dissatisfaction with delays in file clearance in the health department, directing that no file remain pending for more than two days.

Chairing a three-hour review at the APIIC Building in Mangalagiri, he said only 40 per cent of 4,410 representations received since June 2024 had been resolved, most relating to employee transfers. Officials cited staff shortages, but Yadav ordered immediate reforms to align with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s call for responsive governance.

He set a 15-day deadline for resolution of all matters and finalised plans for a real-time dashboard to track file movement. Health Secretary G Veerapandian briefed on its features. Yadav also directed disciplinary proceedings against 493 doctors be completed within three months.