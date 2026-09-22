CM Chandrababu Naidu seeks ‘one-sided’ mandate for NDA

TIRUPATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday formally kicked off the poll campaign for the forthcoming local body elections, calling upon people to give a one-sided mandate to the ruling TDP and its NDA allies Jana Sena and BJP.

Addressing a public meeting Kothapeta area in his political bastion, Kuppam, Naidu urged voters to give the NDA a decisive mandate in the local body elections, saying such a mandate would enable the government to act firmly against criminal elements and cleanse politics.

Launching a direct attack on the YSRCP and its leaders, Naidu said people who wanted peace and a clean political environment should think once again and keep such leaders away from villages and towns.

Naidu appealed to voters to continuously support the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP in the local body elections. “Give your vote to TDP, my friend Pawan Kalyan and the BJP, which are partners in the NDA. Do not give even a single ward member seat or MPTC seat to the YSRCP,” he said in a firm tone.

Naidu said the NDA would select candidates only after taking the views and consent of the local people into consideration.

“We will select the candidates with your consent. Once the candidates are selected, the key responsibility of ensuring their victory is yours,” he told the gathering. On the ongoing controversy surrounding DSC recruitment, Naidu said teachers were asserting that the jobs were the result of their hard work.