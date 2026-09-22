CM Chandrababu Naidu seeks ‘one-sided’ mandate for NDA

TIRUPATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday formally kicked off the poll campaign for the forthcoming local body elections, calling upon people to give a one-sided mandate to the ruling TDP and its NDA allies Jana Sena and BJP.
Addressing a public meeting Kothapeta area in his political bastion, Kuppam, Naidu urged voters to give the NDA a decisive mandate in the local body elections, saying such a mandate would enable the government to act firmly against criminal elements and cleanse politics.
Launching a direct attack on the YSRCP and its leaders, Naidu said people who wanted peace and a clean political environment should think once again and keep such leaders away from villages and towns.
Naidu appealed to voters to continuously support the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP in the local body elections. “Give your vote to TDP, my friend Pawan Kalyan and the BJP, which are partners in the NDA. Do not give even a single ward member seat or MPTC seat to the YSRCP,” he said in a firm tone.
Naidu said the NDA would select candidates only after taking the views and consent of the local people into consideration.
“We will select the candidates with your consent. Once the candidates are selected, the key responsibility of ensuring their victory is yours,” he told the gathering. On the ongoing controversy surrounding DSC recruitment, Naidu said teachers were asserting that the jobs were the result of their hard work.
Referring to protests by sports teachers in Vijayawada, he said they were objecting to being branded as “fake” and warned against attacks on teachers.
“Do not believe the false propaganda being spread by YSRCP leaders on DSC recruitment, today, rowdies are attacking teachers in Vijayawada. We will not remain silent if teachers are attacked. We will take action,” he said.
“If they have any doubts on DSC recruitment , let them come to the Assembly and discuss them. We will show the evidence and silence them,” he said.
The Chief Minister also launched a broader attack on the previous YSRCP regime, alleging that the State witnessed destruction between 2019 and 2024.
He said the damage caused during the period was not an ordinary loss to the State. “During the previous regime, the rulers themselves indulged in rowdyism and resorted to atrocities.
Even when I came to Kuppam, I was subjected to difficulties and they resorted to high-handed behaviour,” Naidu alleged.
Naidu said some political elements continued to indulge in what he termed rowdyism even after their defeat.
“Even after losing, they are behaving as if they are ready to kill or die,” he said. “We will cut the tails of those indulging in rowdyism. Kuppam has the strength to drive away rowdies and destructive forces,” Chandrababu said and warned against what he termed criminal and divisive politics in Kuppam.
CM: NDA will select candidates after talks
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has stated that the NDA would select candidates only after taking the views and consent of local people into consideration. He said once the candidates are selected the key responsibility of victory rests on locals only