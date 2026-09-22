Depression likely to form over Bay of Bengal on September 22, likely to move south of Odisha-North AP coast

VIJAYAWADA: A well-marked low-pressure area over the west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression by Tuesday and further into a deep depression within the following 24 hours, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director (MD) Prakhar Jain said on Monday.

The system is expected to move west-northwestwards and reach the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coast by Wednesday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over Coastal AP on September 22-24, along with winds.

Jain warned fishers against venturing into the sea as rough conditions and high waves were likely. Squally winds of 50-60 kmph are expected along the coast, and people have been advised to remain alert.

The system is likely to bring heavy rainfall to several parts of the State over the next four days. On Tuesday, isolated moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in ASR, Polavaram and Vizag districts, while other coastal districts may receive moderate showers. Rayalaseema is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall.

On Wednesday, isolated heavy rainfall is forecast in ASR, Polavaram, Eluru, NTR and Krishna districts, with moderate to heavy rain likely over north coastal districts.