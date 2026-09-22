Four interstate ganja smugglers get 10-year rigorous imprisonment

VIZIANAGARAM: The First Additional District Sessions and Special NDPS Court in Vizianagaram on Monday sentenced four interstate ganja smugglers to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for illegal ganja trafficking on December 16, 2023. The convicts have been identified as Banamali Paraja (26), Kamal Lochan Paraja (23), Guru Paraja (22), and Harishchandra Karliya (34). All hails from Koraput district of Odisha.

According to Parvathipuram-Manyam Superintendent of Police (SP) S.V. Madhava Reddy, Salur police arrested the accused for ganja smuggling on December 16, 2023. The police collected the evidence and proved the case resulting in sentence for the four convicts. Deputy Director of Prosecutions (DDOP) Swarnalatha Bhanu and Special Public Prosecutor R. Ramakrishna presented the case on behalf of the state, proving the charges on Monday.

SP Madhava Reddy commended the investigating officers, the prosecution team, and court monitoring personnel for their coordinated efforts.