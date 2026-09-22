Ganesh idol adorned with currency notes worth Rs 4.50 crore at Vasavi Market in Nandigama

VIJAYAWADA: A Ganesh idol at a pandal in Vasavi Market in Nandigama was decorated with currency notes worth Rs 4.50 crore as part of the 44th annual Ganesh festival celebrations.

The decoration was taken up by the Ganesh Utsav Committee with the support of the Arya Vysya Sangam and devotees.

The entire pandal was adorned with new Rs 500 notes, along with Rs 200, Rs 100 and Rs 50 denomination notes. A Shiva lingam at the venue was decorated with coins.

The currency used for the decoration was voluntarily contributed by local traders and devotees. The unique decoration attracted a large number of devotees, who gathered at the venue to see the display.

The celebrations began at 9 pm on Sunday and continued till 9 pm. on Monday.

The police granted permission for the 24-hour event and deployed personnel for security under the supervision of Nandigama SI Mohan Rao.