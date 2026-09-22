Gurajada’s 164th birth anniversary celebrated as State fest for first time in Andhra Pradesh

VIZIANAGARAM/VIJAYAWADA: Legendary Telugu poet, playwright and social reformer Gurajada Venkata Apparao’s 164th birth anniversary was celebrated as an official State event for the first time following the issuance of G.O. 193 by the State government in Vizianagaram on Monday.

MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas inaugurated the celebrations at Gurajada’s ancestral home by lighting the ceremonial lamp and offering floral tributes at his bust.

He later led a musical procession featuring Gurajada’s songs and verses from his ancestral residence to his bronze statue in the city. His great-grandson Prasad Rao and great-granddaughter Indira attended the celebrations.

Srinivas, Vizianagaram MLA Aditi Vijayalaxmi, Teachers’ Constituency MLC Gade Srinivasulu Naidu, Joint Collector Sedhu Madhavan, public representatives and district officials paid tributes at the bronze statue before proceeding to the Collectorate Auditorium for the official event.

Addressing the gathering, Srinivas highlighted Gurajada’s famous lines, “Desamante matti kaadoy, desamante manujuloy” (A nation is not merely its soil, a nation is its people), which was also later highlighted by Tourism Minister.

Srinivas thanked CM Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh for declaring Gurajada’s birth anniversary a State festival.

Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh said it was a matter of pride that Gurajada’s birth anniversary was being officially celebrated as a State festival.

Durgesh said ‘Kanyasulkam’ raised its voice against social evils such as child marriage and the bride-price system, paving way for social reforms.