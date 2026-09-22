Jobs elude 41% of Andhra Pradesh graduates, says report

VISAKHAPATNAM: Unemployment among graduates in Andhra Pradesh has reached 41%, compared with 3% among those with secondary education or below, according to the YouthPOWER 2026 State Handbook of Youth Opportunity released in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

The handbook was released at the ‘Vizag FutureReady for Viksit Bharat 2047’ programme organised by the Future of India Foundation at GITAM Deemed University.

Andhra Pradesh recorded a YouthPOWER score of 45.3, below the median state score of 47.8. Of the state’s 1.23 crore young people, 46.4% are in the labour force, while youth unemployment stands at 16.2%. About 28.4% of youth are not in work, education or training.

The unemployment rate rises with educational attainment. It stands at 3% among those with secondary education or below, 12% among those with higher secondary education and 41% among graduates. Among young graduates, unemployment is 49% for women and 37% for men.

The report also highlighted a decline in young women’s participation in the labour force. Their labour force participation rate fell from 33% to 30% over eight years.