Kuppam poised to be economic hub, says Chandrababu Naidu

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday announced that an airport would be established in Kuppam as part of a broader plan to transform his constituency into a major connectivity and economic hub. He said all decks had been cleared for the proposed greenfield airport and that land acquisition had also been completed by the State government.
Addressing a public meeting at Kothapeta after participating in the foundation-laying and inauguration of various development programmes, Naidu said the government was working to improve connectivity between Kuppam and Bengaluru, Chennai, KGF and Krishnagiri through road and other infrastructure projects.
“Chittoor-Kuppam broad-gauge railway connectivity has also been sought from the Railway Minister. We are increasing connectivity so that goods produced in Kuppam can reach Krishnapatnam Port,” Naidu said.
During his speech, the Chief Minister briefly paused when the Azaan (call to prayer) began at a nearby mosque. He resumed his address after the prayer and said everyone should respect the customs and traditions of others.
Naidu said Kuppam had shaped his political career, while Naravaripalle was his birthplace. “Whatever work we undertake, we take the initiative from Kuppam,” he said, adding that development works in the constituency had received renewed focus over the past two years.
Plans afoot for construction of reservoirs: Naidu
He said the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) canal had helped bring water to Kuppam and fill 133 tanks. Plans were also being considered to construct reservoirs in the Yamiganipalli and Manapalli areas and connect more than 550 minor irrigation tanks through lift irrigation and pipelines.
The Chief Minister said the government was promoting natural farming, PMDS methods, micro-irrigation and low-water-consuming millet cultivation to help farmers cope with drought conditions attributed to El Nino. He also stressed livestock, poultry and horticulture as additional sources of income for farmers and women. Naidu said projects worth `289 crore had been inaugurated and foundation stones laid for works worth `38 crore in Kuppam Municipality.
An integrated solid waste management and material recovery plant was launched at a cost of Rs 3.30 crore, along with solar projects with a combined capacity of 14-15 MW for agricultural feeders. He said development works worth Rs 10 crore would be taken up in 35 schools and that a skill development centre of Manasa Sarovar Global University had been inaugurated.
A modern Rythu Bazaar would be constructed for Rs 2 crore, while RDO and DSP offices would be built for Rs 13 crore.
The government would also provide high-mast lighting at a cost of Rs 8 crore and underground utilities at Rs 184 crore, while a reservoir near Beeruvanipalle would be constructed for Rs 45 crore.
Fresh focus on growth
CM N Chandrababu Naidu said the constituency had shaped his political career, while Naravaripalle was his birthplace. He said development works had received renewed focus over the past two years