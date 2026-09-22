Kuppam poised to be economic hub, says Chandrababu Naidu

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday announced that an airport would be established in Kuppam as part of a broader plan to transform his constituency into a major connectivity and economic hub. He said all decks had been cleared for the proposed greenfield airport and that land acquisition had also been completed by the State government.

Addressing a public meeting at Kothapeta after participating in the foundation-laying and inauguration of various development programmes, Naidu said the government was working to improve connectivity between Kuppam and Bengaluru, Chennai, KGF and Krishnagiri through road and other infrastructure projects.

“Chittoor-Kuppam broad-gauge railway connectivity has also been sought from the Railway Minister. We are increasing connectivity so that goods produced in Kuppam can reach Krishnapatnam Port,” Naidu said.

During his speech, the Chief Minister briefly paused when the Azaan (call to prayer) began at a nearby mosque. He resumed his address after the prayer and said everyone should respect the customs and traditions of others.

Naidu said Kuppam had shaped his political career, while Naravaripalle was his birthplace. “Whatever work we undertake, we take the initiative from Kuppam,” he said, adding that development works in the constituency had received renewed focus over the past two years.