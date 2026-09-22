New medieval-era inscription found in Andhra Pradesh's Kondaveedu

GUNTUR: A newly discovered inscription has come to light at Kondaveedu Fort on Monday, yielding historical insight into the region’s 14th-15th century heritage.

Kondaveedu Fort Development Committee Convener Kalli Siva Reddy, along with locals Koteswara Rao, Goraka Kanna Reddy, and Kondeboyina Venkateswarlu, trekked to the Rudrapada peak—to examine ruins of an ancient Siva temple situated at the hilltop.

The team uncovered the inscription on the right-hand doorpost (dwarapalaka pillar) leading to the temple’s sanctum sanctorum after clearing an overlying stone block.

The accessed text serves as a continuation of June inscription. Photographs and details of the inscription were submitted to K Muniratnam Reddy, Director (Epigraphy) at the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), for decipherment.

Preliminary readings indicate that the inscription records a perpetual land donation made to Tapanacharya, a revered guru. The grant details of the donation of four puttis of land situated northwest of Pedalangali, measured using the Pachigampati 48-foot rod, intended for cattle grazing and permanent enjoyment.

The latest discovery marks the sixth inscription brought to light by the Kondaveedu Fort Development Committee, two of which were identified as belonging to the period of Peda Komati Vema Reddi.