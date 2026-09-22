NIA files chargesheet against nine in terror case in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against nine accused in a case involving an alleged conspiracy to radicalise and recruit youths for terrorist activities through social media platforms.

The chargesheet was filed before the NIA Special Court in Vijayawada on Monday. The case was registered at the Vijayawada’s Kothapet police station on March 23, 2026, and was subsequently taken over by the NIA.

According to the NIA, the accused allegedly used platforms such as Instagram to identify, influence and radicalise young people and recruit them for activities linked to the banned Islamic State (ISIS).

The agency alleged that the conspiracy was aimed at supporting the terror organisation and establishing a caliphate in India through jihad.

The nine chargesheeted accused are Mohammad Rehmatullah Shariff, Mohammed Danish, Mirza Sohail Baig, Lucky Ahmad, Jishan Abdul Majid, Mir Ashif Ali, Abdul Salaam, Sharuk Khan and Shaikh Faiz ur Rehman.

They face charges under provisions of the BNS and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The NIA said the accused had also planned explosives preparation and weapons training.

Investigators found that they allegedly developed and tested a secure communication application to communicate secretly. So far, 11 accused and a child in conflict with law have been apprehended in the case.