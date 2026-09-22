Operation Trishul launched in NTR district

VIJAYAWADA: Operation Trishul is being implemented in NTR district to strengthen public safety and welfare as per the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, District Collector G Lakshmisha said on Monday.

Speaking at a coordination meeting at the district Collectorate along with Commissioner of Police SV Rajasekhar Babu, the Collector said the initiative would focus on three key areas.

Lakshmisha said the objective was not merely to identify drug users but to prevent relapse. He called for increased patrolling and visible policing in vulnerable areas, faster response and monitoring of repeat offenders.

Rajasekhar Babu said total crimes declined from 6,814 during August 2024-July 2025 to 5,692 during August 2025-July 2026, a reduction of 16.5 per cent. NDPS cases fell from 86 to 16, while crimes against women declined from 1,281 to 1,092.

The officials launched the Trishul campaign poster and vehicle and participated in a rally.