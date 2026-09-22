Pawan Kalyan launches works worth Rs 1.5K crore in Pithapuram segment

KAKINADA: Pithapuram MLA and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan on Monday launched development works worth `1,500 crore aimed at transforming the Pithapuram constituency into a model region with support from the Central and State governments.

As part of a two-day tour focused on the constituency’s comprehensive development, Pawan Kalyan travelled by road from Rajahmahendravaram Airport to Fakruddin Palem (FK Palem) in Pithapuram.

He visited the local Maisamma temple, offered silk garments and performed special prayers.

He also inspected the newly constructed statue of Lord Shiva with Nandi, which is being installed in the middle of the village tank, and visited the Vinayaka temple at the invitation of villagers.

The Deputy Chief Minister inaugurated the renovated Maisamma tank, a walking track and a children’s park in FK Palem, developed at a cost of `73 lakh. He said the Maisamma tank was developed as a model project with the vision of turning village tanks into social hubs that offer recreation and health benefits, rather than serving merely as water sources.

A foundation stone was unveiled at the Maisamma Cheruvu beautification site in FK Palem to mark the inauguration of 14 tanks, developed at a cost of Rs 6.08 crore, as part of a statewide initiative to beautify 105 tanks with an outlay of Rs 50 crore, implemented in collaboration with the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana for the year 2026-27.

While walking along the tank bund, he inquired with officials about the age of large trees and the scientific names of specific species.

A foundation stone was also unveiled for ‘Peethikapura Vanam’, an urban forest developed over six acres at a cost of Rs 1.83 crore under the Central Government’s Nagar Van Yojana scheme.