SCoR tests find water safe at 3.4k locations

VISAKHAPATNAM: South Coast Railway (SCoR) tested drinking water quality at 3,441 locations across its four divisions as part of a week-long drive to ensure safe water supply at railway stations, residential colonies and hospitals. The tests covered residual chlorine, bacteriological safety and chemical parameters, and all samples passed the tests.

During the drive, residual chlorine was checked at 3,441 locations, while 211 samples were tested for bacteriological safety and 28 samples for chemical parameters.

Railway officials have been instructed to maintain strict vigilance. As per the Indian Railways Medical Manual, residual chlorine is checked daily at the source and supply points.

Bacteriological tests for E coli and coliform bacteria are conducted monthly at major facilities and once every two months at minor locations. Chemical testing is carried out every six months and for every new water source.

South Coast Railway General Manager Sandeep Mathur directed officers and field supervisors to conduct frequent inspections to ensure safe drinking water for passengers, residents and railway users.

In case of samples failing the prescribed standards, the concerned departments are required to take corrective measures, including cleaning reservoirs, pipelines and coolers and checking chlorination levels.