Stipends for medicos hiked up to 10 per cent in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Monday issued orders enhancing the monthly stipend for Internees (House Surgeons), Post Graduate (Degree and Diploma), Super Speciality, MDS, and DNB students learning modern medicine across government medical and dental colleges in the state.

According to G.O.Ms.No. 141, issued by Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department Secretary G Veerapandian, the revised stipends take effect retrospectively from January 1, 2026, creating an additional annual financial commitment of approximately Rs 34.08 crore for the state government.

Under the revised structure, House Surgeons (MBBS/BDS) receive a 10% hike, raising their monthly stipend from Rs 25,906 to Rs 28,497.

Postgraduates, MDS, and DNB students across all three years receive a 5% increase, moving first-year stipends from Rs 60,823 to Rs 63,864, second-year stipends from Rs 61,528 to Rs 64,604, and third-year stipends from Rs 64,767 to Rs 68,005.

Super Speciality students also see a 5% hike, with monthly stipends rising to Rs 84,525 for the first year, Rs 86,940 for the second year, and Rs 89,355 for the third year.

Additionally, the government mandated an automatic annual enhancement of 3.5% across all categories starting January 1, 2027.

The decision follows a strike notice issued by the Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors Association (APJUDA) demanding stipend revisions, alongside a subsequent directive from the High Court of Andhra Pradesh.

A government-appointed Expert Committee deliberated on existing rates, APJUDA’s demands, and stipend structures in neighbouring states before submitting the finalised proposal in consultation with the Finance Department.

The Director of Medical Education (DME) has been directed to take immediate action to implement the orders and disburse the revised stipends.