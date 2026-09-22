Tella Poniki shortage poses a threat to Kondapalli toys

VIJAYAWADA: The availability of Tella Poniki, the softwood traditionally used to make Kondapalli toys, has declined in the forests of NTR district, prompting the Forest department to focus on securing a sustainable supply of raw material for artisans.
According to the department’s assessment, only around 1,500 standing Tella Poniki trees remain in Poniki-bearing forest areas of Kondapalli, A Konduru, G Konduru and Cheemalapadu Reserve Forests. Most of the remaining trees are mature, seed-bearing trees that form part of the species’ remaining natural genetic stock.
The department has said harvesting these trees to meet the immediate requirements of artisans would not be desirable, as it could affect seed production, natural regeneration and the long-term conservation of the species.
Tella Poniki (Givotia rottleriformis) is soft, lightweight and suitable for carving. Kondapalli’s traditional wooden toys have been produced for more than 400 years, with the artisan community closely dependent on the availability of wood.
The Forest department has already proposed a community-managed Tella Poniki Craft Wood Bank at Kondapalli to ensure a regulated supply of legally sourced wood to registered artisans. A warehouse in Compartment No. 31 of the Kondapalli Reserve Forest has been identified for the facility.
The proposed wood bank will handle the procurement, seasoning, grading, pest protection, inventory management and distribution of craft wood.
The annual requirement of the Kondapalli artisan cluster has been assessed at 78 cubic metres of Tella Poniki wood for 80 artisans. However, the department has stated that harvestable stock is not available within NTR Division.
It has proposed sourcing Tella Poniki from other forest divisions in Andhra Pradesh, where the species naturally occurs and where naturally fallen, wind-fallen, over-mature or legally harvestable trees may be available, subject to applicable regulations.
In the interim, the department plans to supply alternative softwoods such as Panasa, Booruga and Gumpena to artisans. Tella Poniki will be supplied after its availability in other divisions is assessed.
A Kondapalli craftsman Raju (name changed), said “The wood bank is welcome, but the real problem is the shortage of Tella Poniki. What matters to us is not where the wood will be stored, but whether we will actually get enough wood to continue making toys,” he said.