Tella Poniki shortage poses a threat to Kondapalli toys

VIJAYAWADA: The availability of Tella Poniki, the softwood traditionally used to make Kondapalli toys, has declined in the forests of NTR district, prompting the Forest department to focus on securing a sustainable supply of raw material for artisans.

According to the department’s assessment, only around 1,500 standing Tella Poniki trees remain in Poniki-bearing forest areas of Kondapalli, A Konduru, G Konduru and Cheemalapadu Reserve Forests. Most of the remaining trees are mature, seed-bearing trees that form part of the species’ remaining natural genetic stock.

The department has said harvesting these trees to meet the immediate requirements of artisans would not be desirable, as it could affect seed production, natural regeneration and the long-term conservation of the species.

Tella Poniki (Givotia rottleriformis) is soft, lightweight and suitable for carving. Kondapalli’s traditional wooden toys have been produced for more than 400 years, with the artisan community closely dependent on the availability of wood.

The Forest department has already proposed a community-managed Tella Poniki Craft Wood Bank at Kondapalli to ensure a regulated supply of legally sourced wood to registered artisans. A warehouse in Compartment No. 31 of the Kondapalli Reserve Forest has been identified for the facility.