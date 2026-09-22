Union Minister Ram Mohan inaugurates road built with NREGS funds

SRIKAKULAM: Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, stated that the credit for implementing development programs from the Panchayat level to the Parliament level belongs solely to the coalition government.

He emphasised that they are ready to answer the people anywhere regarding development.

Minister Ram Mohan Naidu along with local MLA and PUC Chairman Koona Ravi Kumar and District Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar inaugurated a BT road constructed with `13.46 crore under NREGS funds between Alikam to Battili and Jagannadhapuram to Sarubujjili in Amadalavalasa constituency in Srikakulam district on Monday. Later, he unveiled the NTR statue at the junction and addressed the gathering.